National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Tire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $4.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.93 billion.

Shares of TSE CTC opened at C$275.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$192.00 and a 52-week high of C$288.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$261.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$253.28.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

