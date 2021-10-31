National Bank Financial Trims Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Target Price to C$225.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$226.00 to C$225.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.38.

Canadian Tire stock opened at $141.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.34. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

