National Bankshares Boosts Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$93.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James set a C$161.00 target price on Equitable Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$118.19.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$77.29 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$41.44 and a twelve month high of C$80.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$137.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 15.9899989 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.49%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total transaction of C$147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,569,765. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,250 in the last quarter.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

