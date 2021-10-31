National Bankshares Boosts iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$86.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.39 price objective (down from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

