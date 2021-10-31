Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.90 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003693 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025289 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019516 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,042,545 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.