NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Update

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCCGF remained flat at $$3.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. NCC Group has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NCCGF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

