NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Update

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at $260,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCSM traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.87. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.07.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.11). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

