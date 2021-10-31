Needham & Company LLC Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $400.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KLAC. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $397.00.

KLA stock opened at $372.76 on Thursday. KLA has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $388.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

