Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the September 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOPMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.