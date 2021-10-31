NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

NEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

