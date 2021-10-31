NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.930-$0.950 EPS.
NETSTREIT stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 813,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,306. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $959.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2,424.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.
NTST has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
