NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.930-$0.950 EPS.

NETSTREIT stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 813,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,306. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $959.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2,424.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NETSTREIT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.40% of NETSTREIT worth $67,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTST has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

