New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.39 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.