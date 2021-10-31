Nimiq (NIM) Trading 30.9% Higher This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $75.74 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,581.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.07 or 0.06970873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.77 or 0.00313244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $592.42 or 0.00977894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00088551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.37 or 0.00438033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00270068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.00235089 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,130,364,231 coins and its circulating supply is 8,516,114,231 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

