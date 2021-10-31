Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27,525.00.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. Nintendo has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,706,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

