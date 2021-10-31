Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,070.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF remained flat at $$24.91 during midday trading on Friday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. Nippon Electric Glass has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $25.85.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings.

