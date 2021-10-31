Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,070.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF remained flat at $$24.91 during midday trading on Friday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. Nippon Electric Glass has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $25.85.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
