Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Down 55.6% in October

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NICH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 71,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,595. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Nitches has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.46.
Nitches Company Profile
