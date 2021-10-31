Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Down 55.6% in October

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NICH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 71,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,595. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Nitches has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

