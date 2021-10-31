Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 43.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

