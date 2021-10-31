Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

NDLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 250,752 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,862,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 494,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,816. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $554.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,213.79 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.