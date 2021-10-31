Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNDIF remained flat at $$0.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. Noranda Income Fund has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.01.

Get Noranda Income Fund alerts:

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Noranda Income Fund from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Noranda Income Fund (”Fund”) is an income trust whose units trade on the TSX under the symbol ”NIF.UN”. The Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets(”the Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America , where the majority of zinc customers are located.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.