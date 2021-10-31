Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million.

NAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $404.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

