Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $505,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $430,161.20.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

