Northern Trust Corp Acquires 450,941 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 546,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Denbury were worth $41,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth $138,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of DEN opened at $84.66 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DEN shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

