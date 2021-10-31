Northern Trust Corp Has $40.67 Million Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,698 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of Cloudera worth $40,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,512,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,844,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,721,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

CLDR stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

