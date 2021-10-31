Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Integer were worth $42,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Integer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,041,000 after acquiring an additional 39,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 992,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,173 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Integer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $233,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $253,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

