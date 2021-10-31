Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Urban Outfitters worth $41,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,112,000 after acquiring an additional 329,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 637.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,494 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 32.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 871,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 211,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 174.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 224,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 142,522 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $31.93 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

