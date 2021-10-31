Northern Trust Corp Purchases 562,381 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,381 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Helmerich & Payne worth $43,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 64,949 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

