Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.71% of Independent Bank worth $42,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $84.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

