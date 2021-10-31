Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,950 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $40,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,896,000 after acquiring an additional 121,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,594,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,249,000 after acquiring an additional 196,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,739,000 after acquiring an additional 86,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 522,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 30.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after acquiring an additional 275,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of CTRE opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.