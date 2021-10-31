Northland Securities Cuts Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target to $32.00

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.95.

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $856.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 7.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.