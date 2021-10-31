Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $416.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $424.00 to $416.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Shares of NOC opened at $357.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

