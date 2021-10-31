Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NWN. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 25.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after acquiring an additional 204,820 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 70.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 473,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 83.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,333,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.