Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the September 30th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 71.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 161.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $23.76 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $234.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

