Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the September 30th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $23.76 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $234.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.
