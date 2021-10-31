Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NUVB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,521. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of -0.09. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 2,424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51,093 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

