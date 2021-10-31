Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 977,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $51,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,411 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,503,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FR. Truist increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

