Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,951 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $48,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 244.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 409,619 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the first quarter worth $19,510,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Atkore by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 270,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 331.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atkore by 41,978.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATKR opened at $94.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $102.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.