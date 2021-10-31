Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,777,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,745 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $53,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.64.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.