Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Markel worth $52,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,313.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,256.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,228.54.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 57.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

