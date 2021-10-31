Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 90,054 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,054 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of SS&C Technologies worth $49,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 807,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,187,000 after purchasing an additional 71,963 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 154,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 148,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

SSNC opened at $79.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

