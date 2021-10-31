Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of RenaissanceRe worth $47,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,212,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 563,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $141.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

