Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 804.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JMM opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

