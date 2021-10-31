Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the September 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter.

NMCO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. 61,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,551. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

