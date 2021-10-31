Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Up 134.4% in October

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NQP opened at $14.92 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

