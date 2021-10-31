Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Stock Price Up 0%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) rose 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $126.22 and last traded at $125.98. Approximately 221,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,767% from the average daily volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.95.

NUVCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Get Nuvei alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.87.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.