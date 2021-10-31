nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 1694074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

nVent Electric Company Profile (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

