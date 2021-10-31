O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Lowered to $15.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of OI opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

