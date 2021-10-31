Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $579,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.71 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

