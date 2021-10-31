Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $688,000 Investment in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 117,452 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 12.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 496.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 55,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

