Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $218.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

