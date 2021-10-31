Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $16,017,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after buying an additional 299,996 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $9,721,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of AX stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

