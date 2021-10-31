Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,489,000 after purchasing an additional 842,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after purchasing an additional 346,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after purchasing an additional 605,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $161.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average of $151.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $162.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

